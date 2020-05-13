SITE INDEX

    Windsor Great Park reopens with reduced capacity

    Windsor Great Park reopens with reduced capacity

    Savill Garden (Photo credit: Google)

    Windsor Great Park has announced it is reopening the Savill Garden and Virginia Water car park with reduced capacity from today (Wednesday).

    Picnicking is now permitted but only with members of the same household.

    The toilet and catering facilities and children’s play area remain closed.

    The Deer Park remains closed to bicycles and cycling is only permitted on metalled roads.

    Car parks at the Valley Gardens, Buttersteep Forest and at Swinley Park are still closed.

    A spokesperson at Windsor Great Park said: "Your safety, the safety of our staff and other Park visitors is our upmost priority. So please, once again, don’t forget, social distancing remains – keep two metres apart from people outside of your household."

