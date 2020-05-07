Almost 90 COVID-19 related deaths in Royal Borough in seven weeks

Almost 90 people died in the Royal Borough for reasons related to COVID-19 over a seven-week period, national statistics reveal.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS) there have been 87 deaths registered in the Royal Borough between March 1 and April 17 which were related to COVID-19.

More than half of these deaths were in hospital with 51 recorded, and 29 were in care homes.

Seven of the deaths took place at home.

An analysis of the data on the ONS website uses age-standardised mortality rates to take into account the population and age structure of each area.

The Royal Borough has a mortality rate of 39 deaths per 100,000 people.

In Slough the mortality rate is more than 65 deaths per 100,000 people - which is one of the highest outside of London.

The average figure across England and Wales is 36.2.

Separate data published by NHS England shows that, up until May 5, there had been 295 deaths recorded at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust runs Wexham Hospital in Slough, Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot and Frimley Hospital in Surrey.

According to Public Health England, the Royal Borough has 264 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Slough has 419.