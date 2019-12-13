General election 2019: Adam Afriyie holds Windsor seat

Fighting Heathrow expansion and protecting communities from flooding were just some of Windsor MP Adam Afriyie’s objectives as he was re-elected this morning.

The Conservative MP retained his seat with 31,501 votes after facing competition from Liberal Democrat candidate Julian Tisi, who received 11,422 votes, Labour candidate Peter Shearman with 8,147 votes, and Independents David Buckley and Wisdom Da Costa with 508 and 376 votes respectively. His majority is 20,079.

Speaking to the Express after he was re-elected he said: “I’m really moved by the level of support. It’s not just about Windsor, it’s about the whole country, people have made a decision.

“Love it or hate it, we need to move as a nation by completing Brexit.”

Asked what his priorities were for Windsor he said: “It’s a fantastic constituency, it has the same issues that affect everyone, but specifically the third runway at Heathrow, and I will continue to fight that tooth and nail now that I’ve been re-elected.

“And I’m optimistic, I think we will win this battle, I don’t think we will see this third runway providing we stick together and work hard.”

He said he would also secure the remaining funding for the flood alleviation scheme.