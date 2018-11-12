Swan Support new HQ in doubt after planning application withdrawn

Swan Support has withdrawn its application for new headquarters on land bounded by the cut and the M4 in Upper Bray Road.

Councillors agreed to defer and delegate the application to planning officers at the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel on October 10.

In a letter to the Royal Borough published on October 25, Gillian Konrad, from GMK Architects, who has been working on behalf of Swan Support, confirmed the application had been withdrawn.

In it Ms Konrad said that Summerleaze Ltd had informed Swan Support that land ‘is no longer available’ but said it would find them an alternative site.

When asked by the Advertiser why the site was no longer available Ms Konrad said she didn’t know.

Mike Lowe, director at Summerleaze Ltd said: “Summerleaze Ltd. continues to back Swan Support in their endeavours to treat and care for sick and injured swans and we are looking for a suitable location for them to establish a sanctuary on Summerleaze land.