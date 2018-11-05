Parties join together to fight local election

The leader of the opposition in the Royal Borough has joined forces with a new party ahead of the 2019 council elections.

The Borough First and the Old Windsor Residents Association (OWRA) have signed an affiliation document and will register a joint emblem for the elections in May.

Opposition leader Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) and fellow ward councillor Malcolm Beer will join The Borough First’s councillors Claire Stretton (Boyn Hill) and Charles Hollingsworth (Pinkneys Green) and their prospective candidates on the campaign trail next year.