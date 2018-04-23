Thief escapes from jewellers with £28k haul

Two bracelets worth £28,000k have been stolen from Robert Gatwood Jewellers in King Edward Court.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of three men who may have vital information in connection with the theft.

At around 3pm on Sunday, April 16, a man entered Robert Gatwood Jewellers. He greeted the sales assistant and asked to try on a couple of bracelets and went to sit at a table.

The sales assistant came over with two bracelets. While trying one on, the offender grabbed the other from the table and ran left out of the shop in the direction of Next.

The bracelets are both white gold, tennis-style with diamonds. One is worth about £6k and the other is worth about £22k.

Previously on Thursday, April 12, the offender along with two other men entered the jewellers and spoke to the sales assistant about the bracelets and tried them on.

They then had a discussion and left.

Investigating officer DC Claire Lloyd, of the Investigation Hub based at Maidenhead police station said: "We are keen to speak to the three individuals in these CCTV images as they may have information which is vital to the investigation.

If anyone recognises these individuals, or has any information regarding the incident, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43180112515.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180112515', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

It's not the first time the jewellers has been targeted. In a separate incident in September 2016 four men attempted to rob the jewellers by smashing the windows with a sledgehammer and an axe.

Three robbers were pinned down by members of the public until the police arrived but one managed to escape on foot.

The gang of four men were handed more than 30 years behind bars between them in February 2017.