Giant screens in Windsor for royal wedding

Giant screens across Windsor will show the Royal Wedding and procession live, it was revealed today (Saturday).

Screens on the Long Walk and in Alexandra Gardens will display the wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel and the following procession as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel through the town on Saturday, May 19.

There will also be several viewing areas along the procession route, where members of the public will be able to watch the newlywed royal couple pass through.

The council have announced a number of other preparations for the event, including a 6,000 space pre-booked car park at the Review Ground, just off the Long Walk.

Rail operators will be running extra trains to and from Windsor, and there will be park and walk and park and glide services as Windsor prepares for an estimated 100,000 visitors.

The council has recommended that people book their travel arrangements well in advance.

On the day of the wedding, there will be numerous food stalls and live entertainment provided by groups from across the area.

Nearly 150 Royal Borough ambassadors have volunteered to steward the event and ensure it runs smoothly, and the town centre will also be decorated with bunting and ceremonial banners to mark the royal occasion.

Visitors have been asked not to bring tents to the event, but folding chairs and some forms of cover will be allowed.

Cllr Phill Bicknell, cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “As a Windsorian I am hugely proud we have the opportunity to welcome the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle to our town.

"As a royal town it is part of who we are to play host to international events just like the royal wedding and I look forward to the world’s eyes once again turning to Windsor on 19 May.