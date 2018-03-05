South East appeals for help checking for leaks

South East Water is appealing for the public to check attics, airing cupboards, sinks and taps for leaks after seeing an ‘unprecedented demand for water’ over the weekend.

According to the firm, this saw it treat about 130 million more litres of water than it would normally provide on a normal winter’s day – enough to fill 50 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

And, despite temperatures barely getting above freezing on Saturday, this was still more than usually produces on the hottest days of summer.

Steve Andrews, South East Water’s head of central operations, apologised to customers without water and said: “At this stage we are not able to say when supplies will be back to normal as we are trying to locate what we believe to be a very large number of very small bursts right across our network.”

He added: “We are asking people to look in their attics, airing cupboards, under their sinks and to check the taps out in their gardens to see if they have got any unnoticed leaks which could be a trickle at the moment but later will cause major damage.

“If leaks are detected, they should turn off their water supply at the stop tap and call a plumber.”

Business owners and landlords are also advised to check any unoccupied premises and homes, as an unidentified leak could cause damage to property as well as ‘wasting valuable water supplies’.

For more information and to report leaks visit inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater