Windsor Racecourse hit by flood

There was a flood at Windsor Racecourse this morning.

All floors of one of the buildings were flooded and water was flowing down the walls after unprotected pipe works burst.

The pipes had frozen during the cold weather and then expanded as they thawed out, causing them to burst, damaging electrics.

One fire crew was called out to the incident at 7am, and they were on the scene for about an hour.

The incident was one of several floods in the area last night, with Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue reporting 21 incidents of burst pipes overnight.

One Slough crew was called out to seven floods last night. Nobody was harmed but people had to leave their homes.

Floods occurred in King Edward Court shopping centre, Windsor, Cherry Garden Lane, Maidenhead, Northmead Road, Slough, Hartland Close, Slough, and Thorney Mill Road, Slough.

Delta Team manager Lee McDonald said: “Water pipes in the loft can get very cold if they are not fully insulated.”

“If your pipes have frozen you should call a plumber, isolate the stopcock and isolate the power and gas.”