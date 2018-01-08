Opposition councillors request motion of no confidence in Royal Borough leader

Opposition councillors have requested a motion of no confidence in the leader of the Royal Borough, Simon Dudley.

The move follows a national row which erupted last week over Cllr Dudley's (Con, Riverside) comments on rough sleepers in Windsor, including a letter to the Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld calling on police to act on ‘aggressive begging and intimidation in Windsor’ ahead of the royal wedding in May.

Opposition councillor Wisdom Da Costa (Ind, Clewer North) tweeted today to say the motion of no confidence has been requested after the events of the last week 'brought the council and councillors into disrepute'.

The opposition group comprises councillors Malcolm Beer, Wisdom Da Costa, Charles Hollingsworth, Lynne Jones, Claire Stretton and Simon Werner.

The Express and Advertiser has contacted the Royal Borough for more information about how the request will proceed.

Updates to follow.