Prime Minister distances herself from council leader’s comments on rough sleepers

The Prime Minister has moved to distance herself from comments made by the leader of her local council about rough sleepers.

Royal Borough leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) has been thrust into the national spotlight after calling for police to act on ‘aggressive begging and intimidation in Windsor’ ahead of the royal wedding in May.

A letter calling on Thames Valley Police Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld to take action attracted national attention yesterday, with Mr Stansfeld expressing his surprise that the letter had been made public and 'not yet been sent directly to me'.

The letter followed a war of words on Twitter, where Cllr Dudley referred to an 'epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy in Windsor' and a 'commercial life choice praying on residents and tourists'.

When asked about his comments during a visit to Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey today (Thursday), the Maidenhead MP Theresa May said: "I don't agree with the comments that the leader of the council has made.

“I think it is important that councils work hard to ensure that they are providing accommodation for those people who are homeless, and where there are issues of people who are aggressively begging on the streets then it's important that councils work with the police to deal with that aggressive begging.”