Murder investigation: Police appeal to 'anyone who goes out in Windsor on a Saturday night'

Police have appealed for ‘anyone who goes out in Windsor on a Saturday night’ to come forward as they may be able to help with a murder investigation.

Mohammed Rasheed, 50, from Wembley, was on a night out in Windsor on Saturday, September 9, and into the early hours of Sunday, September 10, when he was assaulted near Goswell Hill.

He was taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital but sadly he died a few days later from his injuries.

Although two arrests have been made, the investigation team is continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information about the incident close to Bar Yello.

Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, leading the investigation, said: “We are appealing to people who go to any of the clubs and late night pubs in Windsor, who may have been out on the same night as Mr Rasheed.

“If you were in the service road area of Windsor near Goswell Hill between 1.50am and 2.10am on Sunday, September 10, you may have information about the case and not realise.

“You may have mobile phone footage of the night or could even recall any kind of argument or altercation which may be relevant for our investigation.

“Please can you check your phones, ask your friends and if you have any information which could help us then please call us as a matter of urgency.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting the reference 'URN 929 10/9/17', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.