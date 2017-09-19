Police launch investigation after woman is raped in Windsor town centre

A 19-year-old woman has been raped in Windsor.

Officers were called to Victoria Street at about 3.45am yesterday (Monday) following reports that a teenager had been raped and a 35-year-old man was assaulted.

Ambulance crews joined police at the scene, with the male victim being taken to hospital before he was later discharged.

The rape victim is now being supported by specially trained officers.

Part of Victoria Street car park was taped off by police but this has now been removed.

No arrests have yet been made and a full investigation is underway.

Anyone with any details is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 and quote URN 99 of 18/09/17 as a reference.