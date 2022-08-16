Female choir seeks Beatles singers

​Charvil’s The Project Singers will celebrate its first anniversary this September with a tribute to the Fab Four.

All-time favourites such as With a Little Help from my Friends, Ticket to Ride, When I'm Sixty-Four and Yesterday will be sung as a medley in a two-part choir under the tuition of choir leader Suzanne Newman.

The ‘fun singing afternoon’ entitled ‘Love is All You Need’ after one of the Beatles’ many hits, takes place on September 3 between 2pm and 4pm at Charvil Village Hall.

The Project Singers was created in September 2021 by choir leader and piano teacher Suzanne Newman who wanted to lead an all-female singing group that focused on themed projects and seasonal performances.

Female singers over the age of 10 can join in weekly or take part in the occasional afternoons.

“These singing afternoons are great for people who haven't got time to join a choir or those who want to get back into singing or those who want to try some singing. We always have a fun afternoon,” she said.

“I chose the Beatles because of the great songs, songs that have been so popular for so many years.

“This is a great medley of twelve songs - a salute to the music and the musicians who created the songs that make up the soundtrack of our lives.”

The Project Singers is open to ladies who love to sing and past training is not needed.

“You don't have to be a brilliant solo singer - come and join in with a group of people to sing these great songs.

“If people are nervous please don't worry - no solos! We will do a warm-up and then work through the songs stopping half-way for refreshments,” Suzanne confirmed.

The cost for taking part in ‘Love is All you Need’ is £10 which includes music and light refreshments.

Contact Suzanne on or email: suzanneynewman@btinternet.com tel: 0118 934 0589.

Interested singers can also sign-up for the forthcoming ‘Home for Christmas,’ a seasonal set of songs practiced weekly with a concert at Queen Anne’s School, Caversham on December 17. The choir will also be spreading Christmas cheer around various local venues in the lead-up to December 25.