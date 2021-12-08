Dave and Arctic Monkeys among Reading Festival 2022 headliners

Award-winning rapper Dave and rock band Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading Festival next year, it has been announced.

The event, which will be held from August 26-28 in Richfield Avenue, has announced the first acts due to play at the festival next year.

Dave - known for hits such as Location and Clash - will headline the main stage east on Friday, along with rappers PoloG and Little Simz.

American hip-hop's Megan Thee Stallion and British indie rock band Glass Animals will play on main stage west on Friday.

Arctic Monkeys will take to the main stage east on Saturday, together with rock group Wolf Alice. Bring Me The Horizon will also play on Saturday on main stage west.

LA rock band Rage Against The Machine are set to headline the Sunday on main stage east, while Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin will also be performing here on the same day.

On the alternative stage on Sunday, American artist Halsey and British band Bastille will play.

Pre-sale tickets for Reading Festival 2022 have sold out, although general sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday.

