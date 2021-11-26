'Sharp, intellectual' comedian Ahir Shah to perform at Norden Farm

Friday November 26

Ahir Shah: Dress

Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Ahir Shah returns to stand-up with a new show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.

Ahir’s last show Dots was recorded as a special for HBO Max earlier this year. It was recorded after a 14 month delay brought about by the pandemic. Dots was about how Ahir’s perspective has changed and uncertainty. Hopefully his new tour will be less literal!

Ahir’s new show has his signature blend of philosophical inquiry, personal examination, and sweet gags.

Ahir began doing comedy aged fifteen at open mic nights. He performed throughout school and whilst at the University of Cambridge, taking his debut show to Edinburgh in 2011.

He is known for his sharp, intellectual brand of stand-up.

Ahir has twice been nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

He has been seen on Mock The Week, Live At the Apollo and Have I Got News For You. He has appeared on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and is a writer/presenter on BBC2’s The Mash Report.

There are still spaces left for the show. Book tickets here.