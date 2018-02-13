Reading Festival headliners announced

Kendrick Lamar and Kings of Leon have been unveiled as headliners for this year’s Reading Festival.

Organisers of the event confirmed more than 50 acts making up the line-up for the three-day event this morning.

Fall Out Boy, Post Malone and Wolf Alice will open the event on Friday, August 24, along with BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac and Nothing But Thieves.

HUMBLE. singer Lamar will hit the stage on Saturday as well as Panic at the Disco, Dua Lipa and Sum 41.

Kings of Leon will be joined by Courteeners, Skepta and the Wombats to close the festival on Sunday, August 26.

Visit www.readingfestival.com to find out more.