What's on: Eight things to do this weekend (December 15-17)

FRIDAY:

HOLYPORT: The second annual community carols on the green will take place today (Friday) from 6pm.

Last year hundreds gathered on Holyport Green for an evening of singing by the Christmas tree.

The event will be in aid of the Holyport Defibrillator Fund as well as Alzheimers Dementia Support and DASH (Domestic Abuse Stops Here).

Attendees are asked to bring along a wrapped Christmas present labelled with charity, age and gender (for example, ‘DASH, boy, four’). There is no lighting on the green so bringing a torch is advisable.

WINDSOR: Christmas carols will be sung beneath the backdrop of Windsor Castle during a festive service.

Churches Together in Windsor is holding its Carols on the Hill event tonight (Friday).

Carollers will gather around the Christmas tree in Castle Hill with The Band of the Household Cavalry due to provide musical accompaniment.

The service starts at 6pm and is free to attend.

SATURDAY:

BURNHAM: The Friends of Burnham Library (FOBL) is organising a Christmas draw for the festive season that will include a range of prizes including dinner for two at Burnham Beeches Hotel.

Tickets are £1 and can be bought from the library reception or FOBL members.

The draw will be on Saturday at noon in the library.

COOKHAM RISE: Christmas carols will benefit a children’s charity at the weekend.

Singers will gather at Station Parade on Saturday and raise their voices for the Children’s Society.

The charity aims to combat child poverty and improve lives.

The ‘Christmas Carols Around the Tree’ Organiser Sue Le Page encouraged anyone interested to turn up and help raise money.

It will take place from 11am.

Visit www.childrenssociety.org.uk for more on the charity’s work.

MAIDENHEAD: A Christmas fund-raiser for a charity that provides real hair wigs for children with cancer will be held in St Mark’s Methodist Church next month.

Organiser Paige Thomas-Watts is hoping the event on Saturday, December 16 will raise several hundred pounds as each wig can cost anywhere between £350 and £500.

Paige said she intends to donate her own hair when it becomes long enough.

The event will feature a mixture of arts and crafts, live entertainment, a raffle and a bake sale.

Doors will be open from noon-4pm.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/no-act-of-kindess-is-ever-wasted

SUNDAY:

FIFIELD: For the sixth year villagers are invited to a Christmas gathering on the green.

From 6pm on Sunday there will be carols around the Christmas tree.

There will also be mulled wine, soft drinks and mince pies on offer for free.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event.

SUNNINGDALE: A Carols by Candlelight service is taking place in Sunningdale on Sunday.

Participants should arrive at Holy Trinity Church, in Church Road, for a 6pm start.

The music will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Call 01344 621886 or email htsadmin@btconnect.com for details.

UPTON: The Friends of Herschel Park will host a Christmas carol sing-along on Sunday.

Families are invited to the park kiosk between noon and 1pm to sing and enjoy some seasonal nibbles.

On Tuesday, a flower arranging workshop including a demonstration on how to make a Christmas centrepiece decoration will be held.

A one-and-a-half hour session will be held by the park kiosk at 10.30am and then again from 12.30pm.

For details on both events and to book a workshop place, contact Carolyn Carty on carolyn-carty@gmail.com or 07533 892465.