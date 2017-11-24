Maidenhead Christmas lights switch-on to take place tomorrow — but fireworks are postponed

The Christmas lights will be switched on in Maidenhead tomorrow evening (Saturday) — but organisers have been forced to postpone a fireworks display.

The display was due to take place after a host of stars from the towns pantomimes turn on the lights at 6pm at Maidenhead Town Hall, but the decision was made to not go ahead with it after windy weather was forecast.

It comes following advice from fireworks company Shellscape, with the westerly winds heading in the direction of the crowd.

However, Maidenhead town manager Steph James said she did not want residents to miss out and discussions have taken place to reschedule the display for the night of Norden Farm's Lantern Parade on December 9.

The rest of tomorrow night's event will go ahead as planned with Sandra Martin from Gogglebox and CBeebies presenter Nisha Anil, who are starring in Aladdin at the Magnet Leisure Centre, joined by performers from Maidenhead Theatre Guild’s Cinderella for the switch on.

From 2-4pm, there will be performances in the amphitheatre from the Maidenhead Choir and local bands The Shelf Side and Bottle Kids.

From 4pm, the action will move to a stage outside the town hall with a countdown to the light switch-on at 6pm.