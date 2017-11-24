What's on: 12 things to do this weekend (November 24-26)

FRIDAY:

SUNNINGDALE: Windsor MP Adam Afriyie will kick off the festive season in Sunningdale by turning on the Christmas lights.

The switch-on is taking place today (Friday) with shops and businesses set to stay open late.

The event will run from 5pm to 7.30pm and feature a Santa’s grotto, mulled wine and choral performances.

Call Sunningdale Parish Council on 01344 874268 for more details.

SATURDAY:

BURNHAM: The Friends of Burnham Library group is holding its annual general meeting tomorrow (Saturday).

The meeting at the library in Windsor Lane is open to all and begins at 1.30pm.

Visit www.friendsofburnhamlibrary.org for more information.

BURNHAM: The Craft Club’s annual Christmas fair will take place on Saturday at Burnham Bowls Club in Stomp Road.

It will features craft, gift and Christmas card stalls, including festive nibbles, tea and coffee.

Doors are open from 10.30am-3.30pm.

LANGLEY: St Mary’s Church in St Marys Road will hold its Christmas Fayre tomorrow (Saturday).

The event will run between 2pm and 3.30pm and will include tours of the tower and library, stalls and a visit from Father Christmas at 3pm.

Entry is 50p.

Visit www.langleymarish.com/ stmary or call 01753 542068 for more details.

MAIDENHEAD: Santa’s Grotto is among the array of festive attractions at Furze Platt Junior and Infant Schools’ Christmas Fair.

Taking place on Saturday, children can enjoy a chance to get their parents some presents, families can enter the tombola, take part in face painting and enjoy a brass band performance.

It will take place between 11.30am- 2.30pm, and entry costs 50p for adults, while children go free.

Entrance is via the infant school off Oaken Grove.

MAIDENHEAD: A ‘panto fest’ will kick off Christmas celebrations in Maidenhead this year.

On Saturday, the Christmas lights will be switched on by a host of stars from the town’s pantomimes.

This includes famous faces Sandra Martin from Gogglebox and CBeebies presenter Nisha Anil, who are starring in Aladdin at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

They will be joined by other actors from the show and Maidenhead Theatre Guild’s Cinderella.

From 2-4pm, there will be performances in the amphitheatre from the Maidenhead Choir and local bands The Shelf Side and Bottle Kids.

From 4pm, the action will move to a stage outside the town hall with a countdown to the light switch-on at 6pm.

It will be followed by a fireworks display from the roof of the town hall.

SLOUGH: A Christmas bazaar raising funds for brownies and guides is being held tomorrow (Saturday) at Slough Baptist Church in Windsor Road.

Punters will have the chance to buy homemade cakes, jams and other food as well as gifts, toiletries and stationery.

Food including Christmas baguettes and fruit crumble will be served at the event which runs from 11am to 3pm.

Proceeds will go towards activities of the 3rd Slough Guides, Rangers, Brownies and Rainbows and the education of five schoolgirls in earthquake-hit Nepal.

SUNNINGHILL: The Marist School is holding its Christmas fair tomorrow (Saturday).

It will be running from 11am to 3pm and will include a raffle, refreshments and a festive grotto.

Money raised will be donated to the school's chosen charities.

Email sunitashroff@mac.com for details.

SUNNINGHILL: An evening of traditional Dixieland jazz music will be held at Cordes Hall tomorrow (Saturday).

The David Jones Dixieland Jazz Band will be performing a selection of classic tracks at the venue in Kings Road from 7.30 to 10pm.

Entry costs £10 and visitors can bring their own drinks and glasses to the hall.

Call Peter Batterbee on 01344 772351 for details.

WINDSOR: Santa Claus will swap his sleigh for something a little more stylish for his visit to Squires Garden Centre.

The bearded gift-bringer will be arriving at the centre, in Maidenhead Road, at 10am tomorrow (Saturday) where he will be handing out presents in his festive grotto.

This year he will be riding in a vehicle modelled on the souped -up stock car Lightning McQueen from the film Cars.

Visit www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk for more details.

WINDSOR: An altarpiece designed by the novelist Thomas Hardy which was discovered at a Windsor church will be on display at an open day tomorrow (Saturday).

The ornamental screen had been hidden behind oak panelling at All Saints Church, in Frances Road, before it was found by choir members in August last year.

It has now been returned to its original condition by staff at Cliveden Conservation and is due to be rededicated by the Bishop of Reading Andrew Proud at a service taking place on Sunday.

Members of the public can visit the church tomorrow (Saturday) from 2.30pm to 5pm to see it for themselves.

Rev Jeremy Hurst will be giving a talk about the discovery at 3pm and 4.15pm.

Kate McQuillan, assistant archivist at Windsor Castle, is also due to speak about the discovery at 3.45pm.

SUNDAY:

WINDSOR: The Alexander Devine Santa Dash is returning to Windsor on Sunday.

The 5k event, now in its fifth year, will see hundreds of fancy dress Santas and reindeers running through the town to raise money for the charity.

The dash will begin at 9am.

Visit www.alexanderdevine.org to sign up.