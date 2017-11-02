Bonfire Night: Your guide to events in and around Maidenhead this weekend

TOWN CENTRE: A fireworks display will raise money for the Link Foundation at Maidenhead United’s York Road ground on Saturday.

There will be children’s entertainment, hot food, a licensed bar and mulled wine to get everyone in the spirit for the fireworks and fun show.

Last year’s event saw 2,000 people attend and raised more than £8,000 for the charity, which helps disadvantaged children and their families.

Tickets for the event costs £5 for adults and £3 for children. It will take place from 5.30-7.30pm.

BOYNE HILL: Carters Steam Fair will be at the cricket club in Highway Road on Saturday and a fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm. The event is open from 1pm until 10.30pm and admission is free before 5pm and £5 after.

BURNHAM: Organisers of this year’s firework display at Burnham Football Club are planning their biggest yet.

Gates at The Gore, in Wymers Wood Road, will open at 5.15pm tomorrow (Friday) with a fun fair in the car park complete with market stalls and face painters.

On the pitch at 6pm there will be a drama about the story of Guy Fawkes played by student actors from Burnham Grammar School.

It will be followed by a fitness class demonstration from the Active4Less fitness gym plus a master class demonstration from the karate club.

COOKHAM: The Cookham Scouts have organised the Grand Firework Display and Bonfire display, which will take place on Saturday.

The gates will be open from 5.30pm at Grove Island, in Odney Lane. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks will be set off at about 7pm.

Tickets are available for £5 in advance or £7 on the night.

They can be bought at the Countrystore and Village Hardware shops in Station Road, Cookham Rise, and at Hillcrest Stores in Hillcrest Avenue.

COOKHAM DEAN: The Bonfire and Fireworks Party will take place at the Old Cricket Common on Saturday from 4pm.

MARLOW: There will be a bonfire as well as fireworks at the annual display at Foxes Piece School, in Newfield Gardens, tomorrow (Friday).

Gates are due to open at 6pm and pyrotechnics start at 7.15pm.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £3 for children.

MARLOW: The annual Marlow Monster Fireworks Show will be held at Marlow Sports Club once again on Saturday.

The display is due to start at the Pound Lane club at 7.15pm, with a barbecue, beer and wine also on offer. Adult tickets cost £10 on the gate, £5 for under 18s and under threes go free.

MARLOW BOTTOM: Burford School, in Marlow Bottom, will host a Marlow Bottom Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday.

Gates for the event will open at 5.30pm, with fireworks due to start from about 7pm.

Tickets will cost £8 for adults on the gate and £6 for children.

WINDSOR: A fireworks and music spectacular set to Charlie & the Chocolate Factory will take place at the Royal Windsor Racecourse in Maidenhead Road.

Gates open at 4pm on Saturday, with the display expected to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for children. Under fives get in free.