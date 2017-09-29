Adam Ant and Billy Ocean set to headline Let's Rock the Moor! 2018

10:17AM, Friday 29 September 2017
Billy Ocean
A star-studded line-up has been announced for Let's Rock the Moor!'s 10th anniversary.
The 80s festival is set to return to Cookham next year with headliners including new wave legend Adam Ant, R&B singer-songwriter Billy Ocean and former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley.
Ultravox's Midge Ure, ABC, Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins and Nick Heyward are also on the bill.
In an apparent departure from the 80s theme, girl group Atomic Kitten, who were popular in the late 90s and early noughties, are set to perform, along with Heather Small from M People.
One more headline artist is still to be announced.
Let's Rock the Moor! will take place in Marsh Meadow on Saturday, May 19.
