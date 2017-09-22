What's On: 11 things to do this weekend (September 22-24)

FRIDAY:

ASCOT: A free photographic exhibition on the NHS is available to view today (Friday).

The event has been organised by the Save Heatherwood Hospital campaign and Defend Our Community Services group.

It will feature Marion Macalpine’s ‘How come we didn’t know?’ display which showcases parts of the NHS which are now being run by private companies.

The exhibition is taking place at Jagz, in Station Hill, and will be open from noon to 8pm.

BURNHAM: The library will be transformed into a theatre today (Friday) for a one-woman show by Lexi Wolfe called Mrs Oscar Wilde.

Constance Lloyd is rarely remembered in literary history.

A feminist, a writer and a mother, she is better known as the wife of one of the most infamous Victorians – Oscar Wilde.

Mrs Oscar Wilde is a presentation of her life, told using excerpts of accounts in her own hand in letters to those she knew and loved, revealing a wit that rivaled Oscar’s himself.

The performance is to raise funds for the library and tickets are priced at £12 and £10 for Friends of Burnham Library and will include wine and a buffet from 7pm onwards, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets at reception or at www.friendsofburnhamlibrary.org

WINDSOR: The annual fringe festival begins this evening (Friday) and features a number of exciting acts over the next two weeks.

Highlights include a cuban band Son Con Swing, a West End cabaret show, a ghostly drama and the Kenneth Brannaugh Award for new drama writing.

Chair of Windsor Fringe Karen Darvlle said: “I’m delighted to be made chair and I’m very excited about our program with over 100 performers and artists taking part.

“We hope we have got something for everyone to enjoy, entertain and inspire.”

For more progamme details visit http://www.windsorfringe.co.uk/

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: Horse racing fans can have a flutter and support 2nd Ascot Guides as they continue their fundraising efforts for a trip to Mexico.

The group is holding a race night at King Edward’s Hall tomorrow (Saturday).

It starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £7.50 and include hot food.

DEDWORTH: Age Concern Windsor is hosting an autumn sale.

Books, collectibles and plants will be some of the items on offer.

The sale is taking place at the Spencer Denney Centre, near Park Corner, tomorrow (Saturday).

MAIDENHEAD: St Mark’s Crescent Methodist Church is holding a jumble and second-hand book sale from 10am noon on Saturday.

Proceeds from the sale, at the church in Allenby Road, will go to its 2020 Vision building fund.

Donations of jumble may be left at the church today (Friday).

SLOUGH: Popular historical writers Elizabeth Fremantle and Antonia Senior will visit The Curve tomorrow (Saturday) to discuss their new books The Girl in the Glass Tower and The Tyrant's Shadow.

Both novels tell stories of difficult challenges faced by characters in the Elizabethan and English Civil War eras.

The event will start at 11am and is free to attend.

Visit www.thecurveslough.com to book a seat.

WINDSOR: Original, diverse art will be on show during a two-day exhibition this weekend.

The But is it Art? display is taking place at the Queen Charlotte pub, in Church Lane.

It starts tomorrow (Saturday) and runs from noon to 6pm.

Artwork will be available to buy with prices ranging from £40 to £300. Entry is free.

Visit www.butisitart.uk for details.

WINDSOR: Spaces are still available for the Boudavida Women’s 10k.

The race is taking place at Windsor Great Park tomorrow (Saturday) and is open to women of all ages and abilities.

A Sprite Sprint for children aged five to nine will kick the event off at 9.15am with the main run following at 10am.

Visit www.windsorwomens10k.com to sign up.

WINDSOR: Clewer Green First School is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year tomorrow (Saturday).

The autumn fair will be held at the school in Hatch Lane from 11.30am to 4pm.

Pupils and parents can throw wet sponges at headteacher Martin Tinsley as he goes in the stocks to help raise money.

The fair will also feature a chocolate and bottle tombola, coconut shy and horse-drawn carriage rides provided by the Surrey Hills Carriage Company.

Nerys Jones, chairwoman of the Friends of Clewer Green and organiser of the event, said: “This year we are hoping to help fund music tuition for all children in the school, provide new IT software and replace maths resources in each classroom.”

SUNDAY:

LITTLEWICK GREEN: A ploughing match and dog show will take place on Sunday.

It is the 164th annual event organised by the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association (REBAA).

Also on offer will be a range of stalls and competition classes, including flower arranging and cake baking.

Trailer rides and a birds of prey show will entertain the crowds and this year’s event will raise money for Community Bases Neuro Rehabilitation Team (CBNRT) helping families affected by stroke.

At 8am there will be a traditional blessing of the plough and the event will open to the public from 10am to 4.30pm.

It will take place at Frogmore Farm, Littlewick Green, SL6 3RX and there will be free parking.