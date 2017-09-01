What's on: 10 things to do this weekend (September 1-3)

FRIDAY:

SLOUGH: Salt Hill Park’s skate park will host an evening of spoken word and poetry today (Friday) starting at 6pm.

Poetry in the Park is run and presented by Slough-based poetry collective Empoword, and is part of Slough-based art consortium Home Slough.

Organisers aim for the event to go ahead regardless of the weather and the first 30 people to arrive will receive a free umbrella whether it’s raining or not.

Contact 01753 574780 or empoword@aiksaath.com for visit www.homeslough.org.uk for further information.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: Vegetables, fruit and flowers will be on display at the Ascot Horticultural Society autumn show.

The event is taking place at Carnation Hall, in Chavey Down Road, tomorrow (Saturday).

Competitors can enter classes in floral art, domestic produce, photography and handicrafts.

Prizes will also be up for grabs in a raffle and tombola.

Entry to the show costs 50p for adults while admission for children is free.

It starts at 2.30pm.

Visit www.ascothorticulturalsociety.org.uk for further details.

COOKHAM: The village regatta is set to return on Saturday with boats, dogs and family fun all available.

Organised by the Rotary clubs of Cookham Bridge and Marlow Thames, the Cookham Regatta raises money for charity. Taking place in Marsh Meadow, in the Pound, the first race will take place at 10am, with cup presentations set for 5pm.

Parking is available at the Cookham Moor car park.

Visit www.cookhamregatta.org.uk

DEDWORTH: All Saints’ Church will be open every Saturday in September to give people a chance to see a carved altarpiece designed by Thomas Hardy.

The ornamental screen was uncovered at the church in Frances Road earlier this year after it was discovered behind 1920s oak panelling.

People can drop in and see the masterpiece from 9.30am to 1pm.

MAIDENHEAD: A fun-packed Hockey Fest event is set to take place at Altwood School on Saturday from 1-4pm.

The Maidenhead Hockey Club event is open to both members and non-members and will offer a range of sporting activities including small sided games, a speed trap, an assault course, target practice and skittles.

England player Jo Hunter is also set to make an appearance and share some of her experiences in the game.

Hockey Fest is a nationally recognised celebration of the sport and is spearheaded by England Hockey.

For more information visit: www.maidenheadhc.org.uk

Anyone interested in becoming a member can email newmembers@maidenheadhc.org.uk for information.

MARLOW: Foodies in Buckinghamshire are set to discover a new place to pick up meat, fish, cheese and vegetables.

Green campaigners Transition Town Marlow have teamed up with the Marlow Cheese Company for the new market, which is to be held on Saturday for the first time.

It will run from 10am-3pm outside the George and Dragon pub, in The Causeway, Marlow, and is scheduled to be held on the first Saturday of every month, except in January.

Visit www.transitionmarlow.org to find out more

SLOUGH: Shoppers at the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre can enjoy activities and performances tomorrow (Saturday) in celebration of Eid.

The day will include performances by dhol drummers, free henna hand painting and a free arts and crafts workshop for children.

The professional henna artist and the art workshop, in which youngsters can make their own moon and star mobiles, can both be found near Primark.

The dhol drummers will be making appearances at different spots throughout the day.

Celebrations will run between 11am and 4pm.

WINDSOR: Youngsters can learn all the skills they need to become a medieval knight during a family festival at Windsor Castle.

The event will be held in the Quadrangle, giving families access to an area where King Edward III staged jousting tournaments more than 650 years ago.

Throughout the day, a range of drop-in activities will guide children through training, and get their knight passports stamped for each activity.

Learn to joust on hobby horses, practise sword skills and find out just how heavy a knight’s armour was. Visitors will also be treated to a falconry demonstration and get the chance to meet soldiers from the Household Cavalry.

The festival is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 4pm.

For more details see www.royalcollection.org.uk

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: Trains will be running on the miniature railway at the Ascot Locomotive Society on Sunday.

Visitors can take a ride on the trains from 2pm to 4.30pm at the club’s base in Winkfield Road.

Entry costs £3 per person.

Email ascotloco@hotmail.com for details.

MAIDENHEAD: Hundreds of runners are expected to hit the streets for Maidenhead Half Marathon on Sunday.

More than 1,600 people have signed up already for the seventh annual half marathon, with hundreds more expected toregister on the day.

The route is renowned for its personal bestpotential, with the 13-mile flat course taking runners along the river on two loops around north Maidenhead and Cookham before returning through Kidwells Park and the town centre.

Motorists and residents are advised they may face some disruption, with roads being closed for the route.

Access to the Nicholsons car park will not be affected but cars will not be allowed to leave until 10am when the southern end of Queen Street reopens.

There will also be a 1.5-mile family run which will start at 9.35am, and gives people of all ages the chance to take part.

Everyone who competes the course will get a medal and there is no age restriction on the family fun run.

The half marathon is sponsored by the Shanly Foundation and costs £35 to enter.

Visit www.purplepatchrunning.com for more information.