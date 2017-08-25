What's on: 15 things to do this bank holiday weekend (August 25-28)

FRIDAY:

SLOUGH & CIPPENHAM: A ‘maritime memories machine’ collecting stories from the high seas is due to swing by today (Friday) and tomorrow.

Royal Museums Greenwich’s vehicle has been touring around the country and inviting people to share their stories of the sea to become part of a museum collection.

The van will also entertain visitors with shanties, story-telling, selfies and sea-themed activities.

The machine will visit Cippenham Library today in Elmshott Lane from 10am to 4pm and Slough Town Square tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

SATURDAY:

BURNHAM: Burnham Football Club will be hosting a family fun day that will include displays by the army, the air force and the emergency services.

Money raised at the event will go to Help for Heroes and it will also include market stalls, a live auction and a disco.

The event takes place from 1pm on Saturday and tickets can be purchased on the day or from the club.

Family tickets are £12 (two adults, two children under 16), adults £8, children £5, OAPs and disabled £6.

Any stall holders looking to get involved can contact burnhamhall@hotmail.com for more information.

COOKHAM: The annual Merlin Rocket Open Weekend will take place this weekend at the Cookham Reach Sailing Club.

Racing in two-person Merlin Rocket dinghies complete with a spinnaker, the races are set to feature fierce competition at the Berries Road club.

On Saturday, the club will host the Vintage de May series of two races, at 11.15am and 1.30pm, and the Guy Pearce Memorial Trophy at 3pm, which is open to all.

On Sunday, the club will host the Merlin Silver Tiller Open meeting, attended by competitors from around the country and could consist of more than 20 boats.

Sunday is set to be the busiest day, with the first race beginning at 11am, the second race at 12.30pm and the third race after lunch at 1.45pm.

Members of the public are welcome to watch the competitions at the club.

DEDWORTH: Stretch your legs tomorrow morning (Saturday) by taking part in a free fitness session in Dedworth.

The class is being held at Osgood Park and starts at 11am.

It is open to people aged five to 55 but guests may be required to complete a short health questionnaire.

A session will be taking place the following Saturday at the same time.

Call Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) 07747007913 for details.

DEDWORTH: A family fun day is being held to raise money for a community centre in Dedworth.

The Pump Room has been providing community activities for residents in Sawyers Close for more than 15 years.

The event is on Saturday, August 26 with organisers hoping money raised will help them pay for future outdoor activities for the centre’s children.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm at Sawyers Close and will include a barbecue, face-painting and a tombola. Details from donnastroud1976@ gmail.com

DORNEY: The annual horticultural show returns on Saturday with its usual collection of prize-winning fruit and vegetables.

Exhibitors are reminded they cannot enter more than one exhibit per class and must register between 10am and 11.30am.

Judging takes place between 11.30am and 2pm, with the exhibition open to all from 2pm, with prizes awarded at 2.30pm.

There will also be a special children’s section that will include competitions for ‘best Lego model of something found in the garden’ and drawing and paintings of ‘your dream garden’.

The event will be held in Dorney Village Hall.

OAKLEY GREEN: A charity dog show is taking place at Ye Olde Red Lion, in Oakley Green Road, tomorrow (Saturday).

It will raise money for The Dogs Nobody Wants Sanctuary, a self-funded haven for old, ill or disabled rescue dogs.

Categories will include best in show, dog of the day, the waggiest tail, prettiest bitch, most handsome dog and cutest puppy.

Rosettes will be awarded for the dog which comes first, second and third.

The event starts at 11am with a prize-giving ceremony taking place at 2.45pm.

SUNDAY:

BRAY: Presenter Nick Knowles from DIY SOS and Harry Judd from McFly will be taking part in a charity cricket match on Sunday.

Sir Michael Parkinson Cricket XI will take on the Lord’s Taverners at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club.

Ex-international cricketers Andy Caddick, Chris Cowdrey and Neil Smith will play and former England captain Mike Gatting will act as umpire.

Rugby stars George Chuter, Gary Gold and Sam Vesty will join the game to raise funds for the Lord's Taverners charity.

Sir Michael Parkinson, president of both Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club and the Lord's Taverners said: “Cricket has been a big part of my life, from playing in the Yorkshire league with Dickie Bird and Geoffrey Boycott to joining the Lord’s Taverners and, today, being president of this great charity.”

The main exhibition match is at 2pm with activities and a barbecue before.

BRAYWICK: A charity event organised by Maidenhead Round Table will feature outdoor family games, wheelchair and wheelbarrow races, basketball and tractor ride. Money raised will go to various charities. The event runs from 10am-3pm on Sunday at SportsAble.

BURNHAM: A charity that supports victims of domestic abuse is holding a fundraising and awareness day at a pub in Burnham Park on Sunday.

Ye Olde Swan pub will host The Dash Charity, which will be offering help and advice between 3pm and 6pm and will raffle off prizes from businesses in the area.

LANGLEY: Shamrock’s pub is holding its annual family charity fundraising day on Sunday.

The Parlaunt Road pub is kicking off with a football match from 10.30am between a team of youngsters and one of older players.

Between 1pm and 4pm it will host a charity auction, a raffle, food stalls, face-painting and more.

The chosen charity this year is Thames Hospice.

Contact 01753 594747 for details.

MARLOW: A cricket club is preparing to mark 125 years at the crease.

Marlow Park Cricket Club, based in Higginson Park, Pound Lane, will celebrate the landmark on Sunday.

To celebrate the anniversary, a match will be played between the current senior side and a team representing Marlow Park Old Boys.

It is due to start at 2pm, preceded by an under-14s game.

The club bar will be open from noon and there will be a barbecue.

SLOUGH: A barrel of laughs is in store on Sunday as five teams are gearing up for the eighth annual Slough Barrel Roll.

The increasingly popular event sees teams of pub staff members roll specially decorated beer barrels from pub to pub in fancy dress.

Teams earn points as they compete against each other in specially designed games at each pub, enjoying pints along the way.

This year’s teams are The Rising Sun, The Moon and Spoon, The Red Cow, The Wheatsheaf and the Slough Town Supporters Trust, as the event’s first non-pub team.

Barrel rollers will convene at The Curve in William Street from about noon before running to The Rising Sun, The Moon and Spoon, The Red Cow and finishing at The Wheatsheaf – last year’s winner and holder of the ‘Master Barrel Roller’ title.

Revellers are expected to finish at about 4pm.

Visit www.facebook. com/sloughbarrelroll for more information.

MONDAY:

KNOWL HILL: Thousands are set to visit Bottle Meadow in Knowl Hill on Monday for the 83rd Littlewick Show.

The family day out will include a four-ring horse show, vintage car show and music from the Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band and Maidenhead Concert Band.

There are many competitions, including cookery and handicrafts, with categories ranging from knitting, sewing, embroidery and crochet, to model-making, country crafts and toys.

Tickets cost £7 for adults, £3 for children, £4 for OAPs and £18 for family tickets. Visit www.littlewickshow.co.uk for details.

LITTLE MARLOW: Final preparations are in hand for the Little Marlow Village Fete.

The annual event is expected to see at least 500 people head to the Recreation Ground, in Church Lane on Bank Holiday Monday. Highlights include a tug of war, races, rides, face-painting and a range of stalls offering games and goods for sale.

Proceeds raised will be donated to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the Wye Valley Volunteers. Last year’s event collected about £6,000.

Music will also be provided by the Chiltern Jazz Quartet.

The fun runs from 2-5pm.