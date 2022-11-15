Popular online quiz back for Understanding Dementia

Twyford-based charity Understanding Dementia is holding a family friendly quiz to raise money for an important dementia training course that starts in January.

The quiz will take place on Wednesday, November 23, and will be online following the success of last year’s similar event.

There is no charge to take part in the evening but donations are welcome on the night.

Understanding Dementia was established in 2018 with the aim of bridging the gap between awareness of dementia, and a real understanding of how it affects the person.

The charity has been training and supporting family dementia carers and also health and care professionals for the past two and a half years.

The quiz is part of the charity’s campaign to raise funds for this free training and also for its ‘Train the Trainer’ programme.

Shirley Pearce, the charity’s founder, said: “We held two online quizzes in 2021, which were so much fun, and more importantly, raised money towards our family dementia training. Carers who have undertaken our course, tell us all the time how vital our support is to them, in terms of improving their relationship with the person they are supporting, helping their own wellbeing, and reducing stress for the person with dementia. With the help of the money raised, we can make a difference to more people’s lives."

Twyford businesses such as The Cozy Nook, TimeFinders, Honey Legal, Heritage Alarm Systems and Bulldog Garage have got behind the quiz by sponsoring rounds so punters can expect to be quizzed on a range of topics and some ‘quirky themes.’

The first round of the quiz will be aimed specifically at children.

To register for the quiz visit https://dementiaquiz2022.eventbrite.co.uk

or to contribute to the fundraiser, use the ‘donate now’ button at www.understandingdementia.co.uk