Gardening can beat the winter blues says Twyford Growers

Twyford Growers ended its second successful season in October with a tidy-up, harvest and celebratory tea at their allotment on Hurst Road.

Members of the gardening for mental health project gathered on a warm and sunny Autumn morning to count their successes, make plans for winter projects and share the fruits of their labours.

Homemade vegan apple cake, using apples from the allotment’s tree, was made by the project’s co-ordinator Christina Hughes-Nind and gardener Sarah Darby offered her first ever green tomato chutney, using tomatoes grown by the group.

Twyford Growers started in 2021 as a joint initiative between Twyford Parish Council, Age UK Berkshire and social prescribers at Twyford Surgery.

Its aim is to bring about a community garden project that boosts members’ mental health by getting active together and surrounding themselves with nature whilst learning new skills.

As they move into their third season Christina Hughes-Nind, who is also a horticultural therapist, said that getting involved with Twyford Growers can still bring benefits, even during the current winter cost of living crisis.

“People might think that gardening is a cold, outdoor activity but it’s actually very invigorating,” she said.

“It can get you more energised, keep you warm by getting the blood going and gardening in a group gets you out of the house and interacting with people.”

Christina also mentioned that being outdoors has a proven scientific benefit on the mind, helping to aid concentration and clarity and help with fatigue levels.

“It’s called Attention Restoration Theory, where being amongst nature can boost focus and improve one’s attention span. It really works.”

The theory, developed by Rachel and Stephen Kaplan, suggests that there are two types of attention: ‘effortless attention’ and ‘directed attention.’

In our day-to-day lives we use too much ‘directed attention’ (working at a computer, for instance) and need ‘effortless attention’ activities to restore a healthy mind and mood.

“We are so lucky to have this facility,” continued Christina.

“The councillors worked so hard to get the area cleared for us and we have worked so hard to get the ground working for us again. Now we have so much produce. It’s brilliant.”

Notable projects to date include an ‘edible flower spiral,’ ‘green manure,’ ‘no dig potatoes,’ giant cabbages and rows of leeks and carrots almost ready for picking.

Twyford Growers normally meets weekly but will meet monthly over the winter.

For more information email: twyfordgrowers@gmail.com