Opening date announced for Twyford's new library

Twyford’s new library is expected to open by November 2023, a parish councillor has said.

Wokingham borough councillor Stephen Conway (Twyford, Lib Dems) told a meeting of Twyford Parish Council on Tuesday, October 25 that he is ‘delighted’ the project is finally taking shape after two decades of campaigning.

Villagers in Twyford have been hoping for a new, larger library for many years.

The project almost came to fruition in 2019 under the Conservative-run Wokingham Borough Council but was shelved due to COVID and ‘rising building costs.’

Following a local election in May 2022, when the Liberal Democrats, of which Cllr Conway is deputy leader of, came into power, the new library was reprioritised.

Funding was reallocated for the £1,050,000 project to recommence at the site of the former Old Boys’ School in Polehampton Close.

Speaking at the latest Twyford Parish Council meeting, Cllr Conway said: “I met the officers who are going to be implementing the scheme and they are very enthusiastic.

“They want to get this done in a timely manner and they want to get it done on budget, so they are very committed.”

He added: “They are at the stage where they are having to do various tendering exercises to get the contractor in place, they’ve got to set the specifications and so forth, and they expect building work to commence in the new calendar year.”

Cllr Conway has been told that the officers in charge of Twyford’s new library anticipate an opening date of October or November 2023.

“Now it’s the process of actually ‘getting the library’ instead of thinking ‘will we get it?’” he added.