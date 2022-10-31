Bowling club in Hurst awarded £10,000 from Berkshire charity

Hurst Bowling Club’s vision for a new clubhouse is nearing closer thanks to a £10,000 award from the Berkshire Community Foundation.

The centuries old club, based in Church Road, still runs out of a Victorian building which is too small for purpose and subject to flooding.

Plans are in place for a new, £170,000 timber-framed building that will have proper foundations and heating and incorporate a larger area, including a replacement toilet block.

The previous installation was destroyed by Storm Eunice earlier this year.

The popular club, which welcomes people from all over the village and surrounding areas, is also a home from home for groups that support the elderly.

It was one of just seven Berkshire organisations to receive a special award in honour of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for showing ‘outstanding commitment and service to the local community.’

Hurst Bowling Club representative and fundraiser, Veronica Ashley, said it was ‘an honour and a privilege’ to receive one of the awards and to represent the club at the ceremony in the historic Windsor Guildhall.

As well as the financial aid, the club were honoured with a commemorative glass trophy plus an official certificate signed by Mr James Puxley, the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire.

“The award is timely for us, having had our Victorian toilet block destroyed by storm Eunice. We now feel more secure and confident we will have our toilet block restored for the beginning of next season," Veronica said.

“Our elderly friends and our members will enjoy the use of that very essential small room.

"Replacing our ailing Victorian clubhouse is an ambition too. It would help us to do so much more for our community.

“COVID and now the recession have tied our fundraising hands. We are determined though to preserve a part of Berkshire’s sporting history as well as ensuring that our designated ancient green is fit for future generations.”

Jon Bates, of the Berkshire Community Foundation, added: “I hope this recognition exhibits to all the importance of our charities and voluntary groups to the wellbeing of communities.”