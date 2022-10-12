Twyford's Neighbourhood Plan ready for review

Wokingham borough residents are being urged to share their views on Twyford’s draft neighbourhood plan, released today, (October 12).

The 199-page document has been five years in the making and etches out a vision for the village’s future up to 2038.

Created by Twyford parish councillors in careful collaboration with the community and over 30 key volunteers, the plan outlines important areas for growth and focuses on protecting areas of the village and working on ways to improve things like air quality and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

If adopted by Wokingham Borough Council the Twyford Neighbourhood Plan will shape policies on housing, transport and infrastructure.

Cllr Lindsay Ferris, executive member for planning and local plan, said: “The parish councils have worked very hard alongside their communities over several years to prepare their plans. Comments on these plans are important to us as they will show whether the community agrees with the proposals.

“All comments received will be shared with an independent examiner who will scrutinise each plan and supporting evidence and come to a view on whether it meets nationally prescribed requirements and can then proceed to referendum.

“The examiner can recommend changes to the plan, so it is important that people indicate whether they agree with the proposed policies or whether they would like to see amendments.”

The consultation period opens today (October 12) and closes on November 23.

Residents can view the proposals and supporting evidence on the council’s Engage Wokingham Borough platform at: engage.wokingham.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/twyford-neighbourhood-plan

For further help, or to request the proposals in a different or more accessible format, residents can call the council’s customer services team on 0118 974 6000 or visit the council’s offices or one of the borough’s libraries.