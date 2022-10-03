Murder and mystery at Twyford theatre group

Following on from the success of its first post COVID19 pandemic play, ‘Ladies Day', Twyford and Ruscombe Theatre Group will take to the stage again this week with another production: 'Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders.'

Once again the amateur dramatic company are 'keeping the mood light-hearted' with the tongue-in-cheek piece by Derek Webb, with arrangements by Stagescripts Ltd.

"Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders is an amusing and gentle take on the 'who dunnits' of Dame Agatha Christie and the genre of British crime literature and drama that she inspired," said the company's publicist Marc Reid.

"The play is full of delightful characters and comic interactions. Despite the inevitable theme of murder, this is a comedy, poking gentle fun at the likes of Miss Marple and Poirot.

"Taking the setting of a village hall (very familiar to us as a community theatre group!) and filling it with a range of characters, all of whom might (or might not) have done it, has been a delight."

To enjoy the evening of culprits and clues go along to Loddon Hall, Twyford, October 6-8, for performances which start at 8pm.

Tickets cost between £10 and £12 and are available by calling the box office on 0118 328 2825 or via: www.twyforddrama.co.uk.