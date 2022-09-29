New parish councillors for Twyford

Two new councillors joined Twyford Parish Council on Tuesday, September 28.

Helen Winder and Martijn Andrea, both residing in Twyford, now complete the board, taking the number of councillors back up to 15.

Cllr Winder and Cllr Andrea will represent the north and south wards of the village respectively, sitting on a variety of committees which make decisions on village matters from planning and amenities to the annual summer fete.

After a busy international corporate career Martijn moved his family of five to Twyford ‘for stability,' he told the meeting. He is keen to lend the council his years of leadership and project management skills and comes with lots of connections. In his pitch for a position as a parish councillor Martijn said that he was keen to see Twyford ‘stay strong and improve.’

Helen Winder also has corporate background spanning almost two decades. A Wargrave native, Helen attended all three Piggott schools and is well known in the area for her work at Dobbies Garden Centre and the Twyford Together Christmas Fayre.

“I’m very much a community person,” she said in her pitch. “I love to see communities coming together.”

A third candidate, Francis Newman, put himself forward at the meeting but was just short of a vote to secure a councillor position. Francis is an active community volunteer and currently sits on the council’s neighbourhood plan committee.

Clerk to the council Lucy Moffatt said:

“We were delighted to co-opt Martijn Andrea and Helen Winder.

“We are also pleased that Francis Newman will continue being active in supporting the council on the neighbourhood plan committee.”

Twyford Parish Council chairman, Rohana Abeywardana thanked the new councillors for coming on board.