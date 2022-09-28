A fun run and lots more at Twyford Together event

Organisers of this year’s Twyford Together Fun Run on Sunday, October 9, are looking to repeat the success of the 2021 event.

Over 100 runners took part in last year's 5K race in the grounds of the Piggott School, and the ‘toddler dash’ and other children’s races were ‘a delight to watch.’

This is the tenth anniversary of the community event and back by popular demand is the ‘fastest street’ element of the 5K competition where the fastest cumulative time from three runners from any one area wins their street the title.

New for this year in the 5K is the ‘fastest family’ as well as the fastest 'business/club/society' and ‘best fancy dress.’

The overall event is sponsored by Castle Royle and Barnes Fitness organises all the races.

Prizes include retail vouchers, a cinema experience, vineyard and brewery tours and winners of the ‘have a go hero’ award will receive a family photoshoot by ABL Photography.

Every competitor is in with the chance of taking home a medal, or there’s an option to ‘opt out’ and have a tree planted instead.

Those feeling less energetic can still enjoy the event as there is lots on offer.

Organiser Rob Yeadon, chairman of Twyford Together, said:

“Aside from the races, we have more eco-friendly, seasonal and sporty stalls than ever before as well as refreshments and jazz from Saxcelerate.

“The Scouts will be bringing their breakfast BBQ, we have tea and coffee from Cafe2U, a selection of homemade cakes from Happy Hours, Claire's award-winning, nutritious Amazeballs and you'll be able to cycle your way to a free drink on My Journey Wokingham's marvellous smoothie making bike pedalicious.

“For the children, there are pumpkin rolling races with the Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association; Polehampton PTA's teddy tombola and face painting.

“Plus, you can try out your golf skills with Castle Royle, footie skills with Twyford Comets and get in shape with Shredquarters.

“Finally, you'll be able to enjoy some seasonal produce from Twyford Growers, get your bike fixed for free with Dr. Bike, stock up on eco-friendly products with Maya's Refillables and peruse a wonderful selection of books from Usborne.”

To take part, sign-up via the link here:

https://twyfordtogether.org/upcoming-events/twyfordtogether-charity-5k-and-fun-run/