Twyford Council seeks councillor to 'drive projects forward'

The search is on in Twyford for a new parish councillor.

A passionate and committed volunteer, who is willing to lend skills and expertise ‘to help drive the council and its projects forward,’ is being sought.

Twyford Parish Council is made up of fifteen local residents who meet several times a month to discuss and decide on matters within the village.

Rohana Abeywardana, the newly-appointed chairman of Twyford Parish Council, said of the role:

“As a 36-year-old councillor and now chairman, I have had excellent opportunities to meet local residents and organisations, assist with and lead local projects (the gardening for good health initiative and an arts and crafts festival) and play a key role in the future development of the village.”

Mr Abeywardana feels that now is a crucial time to get involved in local politics and village development, with the opening of the Elizabeth Line linking the village to London.

“Twyford is a strategically important village which is attracting many new residents,” he said.

“The Council will continue to support the local community during a challenging period of time for many residents. But in order to do this, we need your help. Please get in touch with our clerk if you are interested in working with the Council. We look forward to hearing from you.”

Twyford Parish Council also plans a calendar of community and seasonal events, the most recent one being the Twyford village fete which involved over 50 local businesses and charities in a fun day for all the community, raising several thousand pounds for good causes.

Interested councillor applicants can email the clerk, Lucy Moffatt, at: clerk@twyfordparishcouncil.gov.uk

The vacancy is looking to be filled immediately.