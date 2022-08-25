GB rowers and motorcycle stunts impress at Twyford Fete

Sports fans got a VIP surprise when they attended Twyford’s sixth annual fete on Saturday, August 20.

Jacob Dawson and cox Henry Fieldman, part of team GB rowing, were present to officially open the event at Stanlake Meadow.

The duo, in full Great Britain kit and with bronze medals from the Tokyo Olympic Games, were there to talk about their careers and plans for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Another sportsman, Steve Colley, world trials champion known as ‘the ultimate showman,’ took to the centre ring to entertain the crowds with his dynamic motorcycle stunt show.

Other highlights throughout the afternoon included a petting farm, Punch and Judy, circus skills workshop, hoverboards, zorbs and an inflatable assault course.

Over 50 stalls from local organisations and businesses sold their wares or offered fun and games.

Castle Royle coordinated the children’s races and tug of war and Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre managed the dog show in aid of their charity.

There were over 40 Classic cars in attendance and people voted for their favourite car. The Crysler Phaeton took first place with the Fiat 500D and Mercedes 280SE coming joint second. Prizes were awarded from Stanlake Park Wine Estate.

The local Bullfrogs band, who were very popular, performed on the stage which was provided by local haulage company BDT Ltd.

Malcom Bray, fete committee chairman, said: “It was a beautiful day for the event. We had a mixture of new as well as regular attractions which provided a lot of fun for young and old. A very pleasant day for all.”

This is the first time in three years that the fete has taken place and it is estimated that numbers in excess of 2,000 have raised over £2,000 for local charities.

Rohana Abeywardana, chairman of Twyford Parish Council, said: “The 2022 village fete was a fantastic summer occasion, celebrating diversity and local culture with participants and organisations.

"On behalf of the council, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our local community, for supporting the fete.

"It was delightful to see both local residents, and visitors who travelled far and wide, participating with stalls and activities hosted by various organisations. Music, food and beverages all added a unique flavour to the summer occasion.

“Finally, I would like to thank my fellow councillors, and council staff members, for their continued support and dedication in organising this special event. A dedicated team works very hard to organise logistics, behind the scenes. We look forward to welcoming you back in the Summer of 2023.”