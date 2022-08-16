Record numbers for Wargrave Regatta

One of the largest regattas on the Thames took to the waters for the first time in two years recently with record numbers of competitors, spectators and a surprise ‘performance’ by singer Will Young.

Taking place across the first weekend of August the Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta welcomed more than 1000 competitors to the two-day event, with around 2000 people on the banks cheering them on.

There were over 300 races in ‘skiffs,’ ‘canoes,’ ‘punts,’ ‘dongolas’ and ‘dinghy’ events with competitors travelling from all around to take part in this traditional event that has been running for 155 years.

The weekend’s events also featured a ‘Regatta Swim’, with 1km and 2km races taking place from 6am on the Saturday morning. This too, attracted a record number of entries with 130 competitors.

Singer Will Young raced in the Scratch Dongola category (much like dragon-boating in a punt), getting through one round before his crew was knocked out in the semi-finals. Will, from Hungerford, has been a regular at the regatta since he was a boy.

Making the most of the sunshine there was a festival feel throughout the two days, with fancy dress competitors and spectators, lots of people picnicking and enjoying the beer tent and other treats on offer.

The annual event is run by volunteers where the two villages come together in a celebration of summertime tradition boating fun as a series of races and swims take place on the stretch of water that link them together.

The 2023 Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta will be held on August 4 and 5.

Dongoling is a great way to get into the event so why not put a novice crew together. It comprises six people, minimum of two women). All boats and equipment are provided and there are plenty of practice and coached sessions in the run-up.

Visit www.wsregatta.co.uk for more information.

Winners of the 2022 Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta: