Record numbers for Wargrave Regatta

One of the largest regattas on the Thames took to the waters for the first time in two years recently with record numbers of competitors, spectators and a surprise ‘performance’ by singer Will Young.
Taking place across the first weekend of August the Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta welcomed more than 1000 competitors to the two-day event, with around 2000 people on the banks cheering them on.
There were over 300 races in ‘skiffs,’ ‘canoes,’ ‘punts,’ ‘dongolas’ and ‘dinghy’ events with competitors travelling from all around to take part in this traditional event that has been running for 155 years.
The weekend’s events also featured a ‘Regatta Swim’, with 1km and 2km races taking place from 6am on the Saturday morning. This too, attracted a record number of entries with 130 competitors.
Singer Will Young raced in the Scratch Dongola category (much like dragon-boating in a punt), getting through one round before his crew was knocked out in the semi-finals. Will, from Hungerford, has been a regular at the regatta since he was a boy.
Making the most of the sunshine there was a festival feel throughout the two days, with fancy dress competitors and spectators, lots of people picnicking and enjoying the beer tent and other treats on offer.
The annual event is run by volunteers where the two villages come together in a celebration of summertime tradition boating fun as a series of races and swims take place on the stretch of water that link them together.
The 2023 Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta will be held on August 4 and 5.
Dongoling is a great way to get into the event so why not put a novice crew together. It comprises six people, minimum of two women). All boats and equipment are provided and there are plenty of practice and coached sessions in the run-up.
Visit www.wsregatta.co.uk for more information.
Winners of the 2022 Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta:
- RHYLVA CHALLENGE CUP (Gentlemen’s Double Sculling Skiff Race) Laurence Plant, Henry Blois-Brooke, Sofia Turner (cox)
- LADIES DOUBLE SCULLING SKIFF RACE Lucie Daman, Anna Merritt, Caitlin Merritt (cox)
- QUARTERMAINE CHALLENGE CUP (Lady’s & Gentleman’s Double Sculling Skiff Race) Matthew Pearson-Miles, Madeline Pooley, Emily Read (cox)
- MARDON CHALLENGE CUP (Gentleman’s Single Canadian Canoe Race) David Corke
- BRIGHTEN CHALLENGE CUP (Lady’s & Gentleman’s Canadian Canoe Race) Donné Paddison, George Paddison
- DONGOLA GRAND CHALLENGE Name MORE IN MORE OUT Crew Suzie Stubbs, Caroline Simmonds, James Carver, Gus Spencer, Will Paddison, George Paddison
- RUTTER JACKSON TROPHY (Thames Dongola) Name PEQUOD EVACUEES Crew Laura Bower, Dea Burkimsher, Jack Meek, Ali Cooper, Simon Davies, Jarryd Gerber
- VENTURE CHALLENGE CUP (Gentleman’s Single Punting – Handicap) Robert Pooley
- WARGRAVE CHALLENGE CUP (Lady’s Single Punting – Handicap) Betty Askew
- LAWRENCE CHALLENGE CUP (Lady’s & Gentleman’s Double Punting – Handicap) Kate Hall, Oscar Pooley
- GENTLEMAN’S SINGLE PUNTING IN CANOES Matthew Pearson-Miles LADIES’
- DOUBLE PUNTING IN CANOES Lucie Daman, Mia Moore
- DOUBLE PUNTING IN CANOES Charlie Pooley, Andrew Pooley
- VICTOR HERMON CHALLENGE CUP (Lady’s Dinghy Race) Caroline Simmonds
- RYALL CHALLENGE CUP (Boy’s & Girl’s Double Sculling Skiff Race) Oscar Wybrow, Molly Hall, Kate Beazley (cox)
- VICKERMAN CHALLENGE CUP (Boys’ Double Sculling Skiff Race) Sam Deacon, Noah Lowe, Ava Lowe (cox)
- GIRLS’ DOUBLE SCULLING SKIFF TROPHY Tabitha Hall, Ruby Rodger, Sam Rodger (cox)
- PINTO LEITE CHALLENGE CUP (Junior Dongola Race) Name 3 SAMS Crew Noah Lowe, Sam Deacon, Sam Wybrow, Sam Winters, Tabitha Hall, Jem Askew
- UNDER 12 DONGOLA RACE Name RUFLESS RIVER RATS Crew Rufus Neville, Shaurya Saxena, Charlie Carver, Sylvia Wild, Andrea Karmara, James Carver
- PETER GOUGH CHALLENGE CUP (Under 15 Dinghy Race) Harvey Horne
- HERMON SISTERS’ SALVER (Under 12 Dinghy Race) Phoebe Hall
- SIDE BY SIDE DINGHY RACE Pippa Spencer, Eva Goodall-Smith, Elizabeth Chadwick (cox)
- BUSHNELL TROPHY (Under 17 Canadian Canoe Race) Molly Hall, Oscar Wybrow
- HARDING SALVER (Veteran Gentlemen’s Double Sculling Skiff Race) Peter Lowe, Hamish Floyd, Fred Bryce (cox)
- VETERAN LADY’S & GENTLEMAN’S DOUBLE SCULLING SKIFF RACE Lucy Roberts, Tim Simmonds, Freddie Simmonds (cox)
- EASTERLING CHALLENGE CUP (Veterans Dongola Race) Name THE NEWARKS Crew Rebecca Worthington, Julia Wybrow, Ben Phillis, Matt Wybrow, Aidan Simmonds, Paul Worthington
- DIANA LONG CHALLENGE CUP (Novice Status Gentleman’s Single Punting) Freddie Brasted-Watts
- MARY COOPER TROPHY (Novice Status Lady’s Single Punting) Coca Hall
- SCRATCH DONGOLA Name Crew O Crew Johnny Hedges, Elizabeth Bryan, Tommy Lane, Luke Welch, Oliver Browett, Gerry Black H
- ERMON TROPHY Hugh Woolley
- JUBILEE DONGOLA Name CARVE IT UP Crew Lucy Roberts, Nick Roberts, Kirsty Carver, James Carver, Will Roberts, Charlie Carver
- JUBILEE DONGOLA FANCY DRESS Name HMS CORGIS Crew Dodo Snape, Jon Peacock, Paul Snape, Corrine Peacock, Henry Snape, Sophie Snape