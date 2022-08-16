Twyford Village Fete set for August with motorcycle stunt show

Twyford Parish Council is holding its annual fete with a whole schedule of events taking place across the afternoon of Saturday, August 20, at Stanlake Meadow.

Starting at 1pm and going on to 5pm, this year’s showstopper is the Steve Colley Motorcycle Stunt Show.

British and world champion Steve is a uniquely talented trials rider who performs daring ‘freestyle tricks’ and stunts such as a seven foot ‘vertical step.’

As he entertains for a full 30 minutes, Steve talks to the crowds through a microphone inside his helmet.

Other arena activities throughout the afternoon will be a tug of war competition and a dog show courtesy of Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre.

Music will be by The Bullfrog Band and there’s a hint of a special ‘VIP’ opening the show at 1.10pm.

Over 50 community stalls have signed up to run games or sell their wares and local businesses and organisations will lend expertise and support. Sonning, Twyford and Loddon Scouts are pitching in with supplies and logistics.

Classic car enthusiasts can browse the models on display perhaps with a drink or food from the licensed bar.

Children will be well entertained with a ‘bubbleologist’ and stilt walker; a Punch and Judy show; races to take part in, courtesy of Castle Royle; and Millers Ark Farm will be bringing a‘hands-on animal experience’ to the day.

Twyford Parish councillors have been working hard to create a bigger and better than ever before, with something for everyone.

This is the sixth annual event with a three-year-hiatus since 2019 where £2,000 for good causes was raised.

Twyford Parish Council funds a number of free activities such as the inflatable obstacle course, Punch and Judy, circus skills, hoverboards and Zorbs.

Entry by foot is entirely free. Parking is a £3 charity donation per car.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/ysm7txus