Ruscombe writer and film director to debut on BBC iPlayer

A film written and directed by a photography and media student from Ruscombe will soon be released by the BBC.

Katerina Holmes’ ‘Speak to Me, Listen to Me,’ a film which challenges assumptions and prejudices held about disabled people, will be released on iPlayer on Tuesday, August 16.

Commissioned in 2019 the short film was born out of Katerina’s participation in the BBC’s New Creatives Scheme, a scheme supported by Arts Council England and BBC Arts.

Its launch on BBC iPlayer will be the third international debut for this artistic piece following screenings at film festivals in the Netherlands and India.

The ground-breaking film uses very little spoken word and instead makes fast, stark changes in lighting and volume to convey one man’s obvious discomfort when ‘confronted’ with two disabled women on his way to and around a music venue.

The three-minute piece portrays the women’s frustration at being unseen and undervalued as they try to interact with the man, and follows his journey of acceptance as he learns to treat people with disabilities in the same way he would anyone.

Katerina’s aim with the dramatic piece was to show that people with physical differences and challenges are not to be shunned nor dismissed, just spoken to and listened to, normally.

“It’s about how people respond to disability and how they can create barriers for disabled people. The central image is of a disabled person being imprisoned by other people’s fear of their disability and being released by understanding,” explained Katerina.

“I hope it will help people understand that disabled people have a voice and should be listened to when they say what they need and that we are not here to be feared or pitied.”

‘Really excited’ that her film will ‘finally be out there,’ Katerina credits the team at Slough-based Resource Productions for assisting the writer/director with filming and editing and for giving lots of technical and dramatic advice.

“It was exciting to see the film develop during production. The whole team worked together to realise my ideas and it was fantastic to be part of that. It was great to work with disabled actors, who really understood where I was coming from.

“I was really happy with how the film turned out. Especially the bit when the music kicks in as this is always really thrilling. I hope other people will enjoy it and that it will resonate with disabled and non-disabled audiences.”

‘Speak to Me, Listen to Me’ has been seen in private screenings by Baroness Jane Campbell, Lee Ridley (Lost Voice Guy) and Francesca Martinez who herself is currently starring on stage at that National Theatre in a self-written play along similar themes.

Next on the horizon for multi-talented Katerina is a focus on ‘street’ photography, plus a new documentary featuring young people with disabilities and their experiences of independent living.

The twenty-year-old, who has also had written worked published and who has her own creative company, Ignite Arts, had encouraging words for budding creatives like her:

“Go for it. It’s important to stay true to your vision, but you also need to listen and take advice from people around you.”