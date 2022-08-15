A traditional English afternoon ahead at Hurst's Horticultural Show

The Hurst Horticultural Society will host its 109th Horticultural Show in the Village Halls on the afternoon of Saturday, August 20.

From 12.30pm there is a variety of things to see from the Hurst Alpacas to art and photography displays.

As well as all of the homegrown and baked and hand-created competition entries to browse through there will be a craft fair, plant sale and an auction at the end of the day.

There are 36 cups up for grabs in ‘scarecrow’ ‘horticultural’ ‘home industries’ and ‘children’s’ categories where runner bean and dahlia growers, flan and jam makers and other talented individuals will come in to their own.

To complete the visit there are treats such as afternoon teas, glasses of bubbly or locally brewed beer and ice creams and music by Reading’s The EMC Jazz Band, with lead vocals by Loraine Cox.

“This show is so much more than a traditional horticultural show and whilst beautiful flowers and impressive fruit and vegetable displays remain at its heart, this show always surprises and entertains all ages,” said Frank Whittaker, show secretary.

Frank is a big advocate for the annual affair and enters into eight or nine vegetable events himself, plus a rather ‘unique to Hurst’ bake-off.

“This is always a fun competition: the men’s only apple flan. It gets a lot of discussion between guys down at the pub and the good thing is that last year’s winner gets to select this year’s winner so you can’t win two years in a row.”

With the recent heatwaves Frank isn’t too worried about the quality of entries.

“It may have been a bit harder this year, and produce may be smaller, but people will still enter.”

Frank says that people come from all over the area to take part and to enjoy the afternoon.

“It’s not just for people in the village. We’ve had entries from Wokingham, Twyford, Maidenhead.

“The thing I am looking forward to the most is the children’s section.

“When a child enters and wins 1st, 2nd or 3rd place and they are so proud, walking around the show for the rest of the afternoon wearing their bright blue ribbon.”

The children’s competition features talents like cress growing and decorative cookie making and the theme of this year’s art competition is ‘Jubilee.’

Entry to the Hurst Horticultural Show is £2 for adults and children are free.

“Last year we still had a show, but smaller, and it was strictly managed. But people were pleased that we still had an event,” added Frank.

“This year we’re ‘back to normal’ and people can look forward to a lovely afternoon in a typical English village show setting."

www.hursthorticulturalsociety.org