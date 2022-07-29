Twyford's new library gets the go-ahead

It’s been 20 years in the making and the news that campaigners have been waiting for has arrived: Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) has signed-off on the funding for a new Twyford Library.

In an executive meeting last night (Thursday) council officers agreed on the full financial package to support the refurbishment and redevelopment of a new and larger library for the village, and to sign a long-term lease on the building.

The current library, housed in a ‘temporary’ modular building in Polehampton Close, will now move to a much larger and more appropriate building, the former Polehampton Boys’ School.

Lead campaigner, Cllr Stephen Conway (Lib Dem, Twyford) and deputy leader of WBC, was elated in his announcement on social media:

“We have got it! The new library we have been campaigning for over the last twenty years and more has finally been approved by the borough council," he wrote on Facebook yesterday.

“This evening, the executive approved the signing of the lease (which commits both the council and the Polehampton Charity legally) and the allocation of the remaining funding required from developer contributions.

“I want to thank all those who have made this possible. I must mention one person in particular - the late Dave Turner. He proposed and promoted the Old Boys’ School site determinedly over many years.

“Thanks too to the other trustees for their support and to my council executive colleagues for pushing this long-awaited project over the finishing line.”

In anticipation of a positive decision from the WBC executive, Twyford Parish Councillors were united in their praise delivered at the most recent parish meeting, on Tuesday (July 26).

The councillors publicly thanked the trustees of the Polehampton Charity (which includes Cllr Stephen Conway) for their commitment to the village’s determined dream.

During that meeting, Cllr Conway delivered what he hoped would be his last update on the funding and lease agreement behind what has been a 20 year campaign.

He said to parish councillors: "We are hoping for sign-off finally. We have been ‘stuck in the long grass’ and now hopefully we are becoming ‘unstuck’.”

A slight hurdle in the race towards completion was that Cllr Conway could not attend the decision-making meeting nor vote on the matter in this crucial moment.

As a newly-appointed trustee of the Polehampton Charity Cllr Conway had to declare a conflict of interest and remain impartial in the decision.

He remained confident, however, that the project would get the sign-off, hoping that his Wokingham Borough Council colleagues had ‘the political will to take the project over the finish line.’

“We have been waiting a long time; we have been campaigning for 20 years now and to be in a position where we can deliver it is very, very good news indeed,” he said.

This is the fourth site that has been identified over the years for the potential new library.

The other three were too small and unsuitable, but this, according to Andrew Cardy, chairman of the Polehampton Charity, is a 'fantastic building' which has got 'library written all over it'.

There will be two stages to the new site.

Stage one will see a refurbishment of the interior and the creation of an alternative entrance, while stage two will see an extension and the possible ability to house other activities to give in an income stream.

Stage one is due to commence later on this year with stage two scheduled some time in the future.

Cllr Conway would like to see the existing library taken down and the space used for long-term car parking. This would provide an income stream for maintenance costs for the new library.