Twyford Comets Football Club turns fifty

Twyford Comets Football Club has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a series of events, competitions, tournaments and even overseas tours.

Most recently it held its first formal club presentation evening since the pandemic started, giving out medals and trophies to dedicated footballers from across many of its twenty teams.

To add a splash of birthday celebrations to the occasion a competition was launched called ‘50th Anniversary Design a Badge’ with winners being announced on the night.

The competition to create a ‘golden year' badge (typically seen on sports shirts) saw over 40 entrants from youth members of the club.

Judged by Comet’s chairman, Steve Green, there was a winner and two runners-up.

“It was a way of getting the youngsters involved in the celebrations and they loved it,” said Kurt Charge, one of the Comet’s chief volunteers.

“The designs were fantastic. They all used bright colours and had different ideas - quite impressive from a group of 6-8year olds.

“I was able to sift through the top ten and then Steve Green our chairman made the decision. It was just a nice, fun way to mark the 50th anniversary.”

Kurt has been involved with the Comets for many years and this year in particular, he said, they have all worked that little bit harder to ensure that the club returns to pre-pandemic levels of activity whilst celebrating their half a century.

“I do enjoy it all. It’s nice to be back,” he said.

“At the start of the year we just sort of grabbed the reins and started organising events to celebrate our 50th.

“We had our Gala Sonning Golf Club in May which was a great event.”

On the pitch, the Twyford Comets U10 Panthers made it through to the BYDL finals and won after a penalty shoot-out and the U15s went to Holland on a Dutch tour, bringing back the cup.

“It was a great experience for everyone involved. Each year a final is played on the last night and this year the U15s were successful against RKUVC Ulestraten,” he said.

The Comets’ Dutch counterparts will venture to Berkshire this October for the 40th historical two-nations' match.

Another overseas tour that recently took place saw the Comets’ U13 Reds taking a trip to Cuincy, the town twinned with Twyford.

The team of youngsters played in a tournament ending with ‘the Cuincy Cup', a new event to the club’s competition calendar.

The next event for the entire Comets club is a Fun Day planned for July 9.

“Again, this is another event that has been cancelled for a couple of years. It’s finally back on and we are set for running a tournament across all teams with a barbecue, drinks and snacks. It’s a fundraiser for the next Dutch tour. It’s a small tournament for not just players but their friends and family as well,” added Kurt.