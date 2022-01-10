One person taken to hospital after Wargrave crash

Firefighters have reminded drivers to be wary of wet leaves on the road after a person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash near Wargrave.

The incident happened this morning (Monday) at about 10am, with a crew each from Maidenhead and Windsor responding.

Firefighters spent about 30 minutes dealing with the collision, which had occurred between the drivers of two vehicles in Wargrave Road, on the junction with Kenton's Lane.

The cars suffered significant damage according to fire crews, with both expected to be write-offs.

All other occupants of the vehicles involved were unhurt, they added.

Maidenhead Fire Station reminded drivers to be wary of wintery conditions, adding that wet leaves present on the road act as a hazard if drivers are travelling too fast.

Fire crews add that Wargrave Road is narrow in places and urged motorists to slow down along the route.