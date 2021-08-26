Former Reading Blue Coat teacher jailed for 16 years for child sex offences

A former teacher at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for historic sex offences against a child.

John Stanley Imeson, also known as Jack, aged 73, of Fitzroy Crescent in Woodley, Wokingham, committed indecent assault on two victims, both boys aged from 11-13, in 1980 and 1981.

He was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault on a male person, four counts of buggery, one count of indecency with a child and one count of assault with intent to commit buggery.

Imeson was charged via a postal requisition on April 3, 2020. After a seven-day trial at Reading Crown Court he was convicted by a jury on May 25 this year.

He was sentenced on Tuesday (August 24) to 16 years’ imprisonment. Imeson was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

These set conditions, such as a ban on visiting places where there are likely to be many children.

Detective Sergeant Jason Wilkinson, said: “This has been a long and protracted investigation and my thanks goes to the two victims for their bravery, perseverance and resilience. I thank the witnesses for their support.

“The team effort from the police officers involved, counsel and the CPS and the determination that was shown.

“Justice has been served swiftly by unanimous jury in a non-recent, complex child sexual abuse case.

“There is vindication for the victims who were subject to most serious sexual offending by a predatory and dangerous individual who was in position of trust and who was meant to care for them not harm them.

“It is the hope of the victims that their actions in coming forward and reporting these crimes will assist others in doing the same and help towards rebuilding lives.

“Thames Valley Police will always listen to anyone who wishes to make a report regarding matters such as this, which are non-recent.

“The impact they have on victims cannot be underestimated and officers will work tirelessly to investigate reports and bring offenders like Imeson to court.”