Appeal to locate missing man seen at BP garage in Twyford

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Thatcham who is believed to have been seen at a BP garage, Bath Road, in Twyford earlier today (Friday).

Adam Hillier, 45, was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

Following further enquiries, TVP has released an image of Adam. He is described as a white man, around 6 foot 3 inches tall, and of athletic build.

Police now believe he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a white top and riding a black mountain bike, with a black helmet and has a black rucksack with him at the garage on Friday.

Detective Constable Petar Stoyanov, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are releasing this image which we believe is Adam in Twyford this evening.

“We would ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to please come forward and please call 101 quoting reference 43210362599”.