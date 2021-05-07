Family of teen hit by van in Charvil fundraise for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

The family of a teenage boy who was hit by a van in Charvil is raising money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance after they assisted her son.

Guy Ferber, 14, suffered ‘serious injuries’ including a broken jaw after being hit by a Volkswagen Crafter at the entrance to Newlands Farm on the A4 Bath Road at around 3.15pm on Monday, April 26.

Following the incident, his mother Noa Ferber took to Facebook to set up a fundraiser in a bid to thank the emergency services and ‘give back’ to them for taking ‘such good care’ of her son and travelling to the Royal Berkshire Hospital with him.

Discussing how she felt when she heard of the incident Noa said: “It was definitely very very scary, but because everybody was so great, I knew he was in good hands.

“The air ambulance came, everybody [was] doing their best to support him and also the team [at] the Royal Berkshire [Hospital] and everyone, so at least we knew he was in good hands.”

The fundraiser is aiming to raise £3,725, which is the cost of every Thames Valley Air Ambulance mission, and has already raised more than £3,100.

Noa who lives in Charvil with her husband and three children, said: “It’s amazing because we are very close to our goal in just a day.

“We donated half of the amount of the helicopter mission, but other people donated.

“We got an amazing response from the community.”

She added: “The community was also very very supportive, I think we are very lucky, we got a lot of people knocking on our door asking if we need help, messaging us asking if we are okay. Just offering help or just checking how Guy is.”

“We really want to thank everyone that came to help, from the people that stopped their cars.

“We had teachers coming from [The Piggott School], we had the paramedics [South Central Ambulance Service], the air ambulance, the team in the hospital and of course the community.”

Noa added that the fundraiser is a ‘small thing to do’ to thank Thames Valley Air Ambulance and ensure they have the funding to help other people.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Taylor, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit at Thames Valley Police, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“If you were travelling along this road at the time of the incident and have a dash-cam, I would ask that you check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210176962.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To donate to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance visit: https://www.tvairambulance.org.uk or https://www.facebook.com/TVAirAmb

