Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following Wargrave incident

04:15PM, Thursday 06 May 2021
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, threats of violence and possession of a bladed weapon following an incident in Wargrave.
Thames Valley Police is looking for information about an incident on Bank Holiday Monday.
Police attended Highfield Park on May 3 after a report of a disturbance which involved a man with a weapon at around 12.10am.
No one sustained any injuries.
A 40-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, threatening violence and possession of a bladed article in public in connection with this incident.
He has been released on police bail until May 30.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 101.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police officers were called to Shoppenhangers Road at about 10.20pm following reports a 19-year-old had been attacked.
The candidates standing in the upcoming Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner election have outlined their priorities for policing in the region.
A section of the M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend, Highways England has said.