Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following Wargrave incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, threats of violence and possession of a bladed weapon following an incident in Wargrave.

Thames Valley Police is looking for information about an incident on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police attended Highfield Park on May 3 after a report of a disturbance which involved a man with a weapon at around 12.10am.

No one sustained any injuries.

A 40-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, threatening violence and possession of a bladed article in public in connection with this incident.

He has been released on police bail until May 30.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 101.