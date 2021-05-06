SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 06
11 °C
Fri, 07
13 °C
Sat, 08
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following Wargrave incident

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Man arrested for making death threats while holding a knife in Wargrave

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, threats of violence and possession of a bladed weapon following an incident in Wargrave.

    Thames Valley Police is looking for information about an incident on Bank Holiday Monday.

    Police attended Highfield Park on May 3 after a report of a disturbance which involved a man with a weapon at around 12.10am.

    No one sustained any injuries.

    A 40-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, threatening violence and possession of a bladed article in public in connection with this incident.

    He has been released on police bail until May 30.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 101.

    Twyford

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved