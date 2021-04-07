The Mill at Sonning theatre to reopen next month

A theatre in Sonning has announced that it is set to reopen next month, following months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mill at Sonning is set to open its doors on Monday, May 17.

In a statement on its website, managing director Sally Hughes said: “The Mill Theatre is re-opening on May 17th and this wonderful news is made even more possible thanks to the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

“We were thrilled to hear that we had been given a grant. This will enable us to move forwards with confidence in the next few months and employ stage crew, actors and creatives who have all been severely affected by the pandemic.

Reflecting on their year, Sally extended a ‘heartfelt’ thank you to those who have supported the theatre including customers who moved their tickets to ‘rescheduled performances’ and to the Mill Angels.

She also thanked actors and artists at the theatre, those who donated to The Mill’s fundraising page, as well staff members and a host of others including The Sonning Fire Brigade Trust, George and Amal Clooney, Debbie McGee, Ray Cooney, Dame Judi Dench and Len and Ann Roberts.

She added: “I know that many people have suffered huge losses – loved ones and their jobs.

“Next year, when The Mill is back on course, it will be time for us to start thinking of helping those who have helped others during this pandemic.

“2022 will also be The Mill’s 40th anniversary. I am planning some wonderful gala evenings to celebrate the occasion while at the same time raising money for worthy causes. More to come about this later in the year.

“In the meantime enjoy exploring the website. It is full of some wonderful shows to entertain and delight you.”

For more information, visit: https://millatsonning.com