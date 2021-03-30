Widow of Huw Jones pays tribute following inquest into Sonning death

A widow has paid tribute to her husband who died when cycling in Sonning last year following the conclusion of his inquest.

Huw Jones died as a result of a road traffic collision in Thames Street on Wednesday, June 10, a coroner concluded yesterday (Monday) at the inquest into his death.

No further action is being taken against of driver of the car involved in the incident.

His wife Julia said: “Huw’s death has devastated not only our family, but a whole community.

“The support that we have received over the last ten months has been overwhelming.”

She added: “I would like to thank everyone - the witnesses and emergency service personnel who tried to help Huw that morning, those involved in the investigation, and everyone who has supported me and the children over the months that have followed.

“My heart goes out to the driver involved in what can only be described as an incredibly tragic accident.

“We miss Huw terribly but remember the wonderful man he was every day.”