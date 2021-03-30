Twyford eco-organisation to host community litter pick this summer

An eco-organisation in Twyford are set to arrange a community event to help keep the village clean.

Reporting on a meeting of Twyford Rethinks Its Plastic (TRIP) at Twyford Parish Council's meeting of the full council on Tuesday, March 23, Cllr Rohana Abeywardana explained that the group are looking to arrange a community litter pick which will be linked with their Clean Air event in June.

Cllr Abeywardana said: “I didn't want that to be a Twyford Rethinks Its Plastic isolated event, I think that a number of organisations should come together in the village and then I would like to link that with the parish Council, and also Twyford Together.

“That is something that we're looking to organise and we're in the process of doing that.”

He added that TRIP will also be carrying out a survey via Survey Monkey to obtain the views of the community on ways to reduce plastic consumption.

This data will then be used to try and put into place various actions in order to achieve this.