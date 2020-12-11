Man jailed for almost five years following burglaries in Twyford and Surrey

A man has been jailed for breaking into three properties in Twyford and Surrey and stealing personal possessions.

Christopher Lamb, of no fixed abode, carried out the burglaries between May 17 and July 16.

Thames Valley Police launched an investigation and the 28-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary on Thursday (Dec10).

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison, with one further burglary taken into consideration.

Detective Constable Naomi Padgett, based at Loddon Valley police station said: “I am pleased with this result and glad that Christopher Lamb is being held accountable for his offences.

“We work hard to protect our communities from offenders like Lamb and hope this is a warning to other offenders that we will investigate thoroughly, in order to bring offenders to justice.

“I hope this also offers some reassurance to his victims and the communities where his offences took place.”